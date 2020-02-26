Auto parts have been reported stolen from businesses in Moline

Specific automobile parts have been reported stolen from vehicles at Moline businesses, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department.

MOLINE, Ill. — Specific automobile parts have been reported stolen from vehicles at Moline businesses, according to a statement from the Moline Police Department.

Police say 12 reports have come in of someone stealing a catalytic converter. The thefts have been from larger vehicles around the area.

A catalytic converter is a device that controls exhaust emissions, limiting toxic gases and pollutants that are released into the air. They are used on most modern vehicles.

The theft reports started in early February, said police. The thefts have been happening in the early-morning hours.