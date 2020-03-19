Authorities: Likely human bones found near Des Moines home

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the remains were found Tuesday morning by children playing in a dirt pile near a home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two young children have triggered a statewide investigation in Iowa after they found what appeared to be human remains in the yard of their grandparents' home Tuesday.

Authorities are investigating what appear to be human bones found on a property in northern Des Moines.

A medical examiner and Polk County detectives were called around 10:30 a.m. to investigate.