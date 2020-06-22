At least four West Davenport businesses broken into over the weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The businesses are out hundreds of dollars after a chain burglary over the weekend.
Cedar Memorial Christian Church was broken into Saturday night, June 20th. A $3,000 riding lawnmower was stolen. There was also multiple burn marks found throughout the church from small fires. This is the second the time the church has been broken into in June.
"It's hard for us to do good if we have several businesses broken into. Not just the church, the church should've been the last place on earth that would've ever been broken into," Cedar Memorial Christian Church Deacon Jessica Noles said.
Sweet Delite Ice Cream Shoppe was also broken into Friday night, June 19th. Security cameras show the suspect also set a fire near the front window. Rudy's Tacos was also damaged. Police have not released any information on the incidents.