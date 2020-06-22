At least four West Davenport businesses broken into over the weekend

The break ins happened both Friday night, June 19th and Saturday night, June 20th.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The businesses are out hundreds of dollars after a chain burglary over the weekend.

Cedar Memorial Christian Church was broken into Saturday night, June 20th. A $3,000 riding lawnmower was stolen. There was also multiple burn marks found throughout the church from small fires. This is the second the time the church has been broken into in June.

"It's hard for us to do good if we have several businesses broken into. Not just the church, the church should've been the last place on earth that would've ever been broken into," Cedar Memorial Christian Church Deacon Jessica Noles said.