Armed robbery reported at BP gas station in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An armed robbery was reported at a BP gas station in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.
The Davenport Police Department responded to the gas station at 1208 East Locust Street Tuesday, June 30 just before 1:30 p.m., the department said in a statement. The suspect demanded money from the cashier while holding his left hand underneath his sweatshirt indicating he had a weapon, police say.
After the cashier gave the suspect money, he left the store on foot.
The suspect is being described as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the statement.
The case is ongoing.
Those with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.