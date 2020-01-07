x
Skip Navigation

WQAD.com

crime

Armed robbery reported at BP gas station in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department responded to the gas station at 1208 East Locust Street Tuesday, June 30 just before 1:30 p.m., the department said in a statement.
Credit: MGN

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An armed robbery was reported at a BP gas station in Davenport Tuesday afternoon. 

The Davenport Police Department responded to the gas station at 1208 East Locust Street Tuesday, June 30 just before 1:30 p.m., the department said in a statement. The suspect demanded money from the cashier while holding his left hand underneath his sweatshirt indicating he had a weapon, police say.

After the cashier gave the suspect money, he left the store on foot. 

The suspect is being described as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the statement.

The case is ongoing. 

Those with information about this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.