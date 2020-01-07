Armed robbery reported at BP gas station in Davenport

The Davenport Police Department responded to the gas station at 1208 East Locust Street Tuesday, June 30 just before 1:30 p.m., the department said in a statement.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An armed robbery was reported at a BP gas station in Davenport Tuesday afternoon.

The Davenport Police Department responded to the gas station at 1208 East Locust Street Tuesday, June 30 just before 1:30 p.m., the department said in a statement. The suspect demanded money from the cashier while holding his left hand underneath his sweatshirt indicating he had a weapon, police say.

After the cashier gave the suspect money, he left the store on foot.

The suspect is being described as a black male who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, according to the statement.

The case is ongoing.