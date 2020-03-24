Armed robber gets away with cash from Davenport gas station

An armed robber got away with cash from a gas station on Locust Street, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Around 1:15 p.m., the robber went into the Stop and Shop at 2920 W. Locust Street with a gun and demanded money from a worker, said police. The robber then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the armed robber was a male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and light-colored pants.

There were no reported injuries.