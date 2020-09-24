Police: Shooting suspect barricades self in gas station bathroom in Park View, IA

PARK VIEW, Iowa — A shooting suspect was arrested at a Casey's in Park View, Iowa after police said he barricaded himself in a bathroom Thursday morning, September 24.
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the incident started at an apartment on Manor Drive where a woman was shot in the torso. The shooter then fled to Casey's on Scott Park Road, which was about a half-mile away.
Police said the shooter barricaded himself in the gas station's bathroom.
Authorities swarmed the gas station and were able to arrest the suspect without incident.
There was a domestic relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect, said police. The woman was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 11:15 a.m. the gas station was closed, but a supervisor tells News 8 they planned to reopen shortly.