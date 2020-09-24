x
Police: Shooting suspect barricades self in gas station bathroom in Park View, IA

There was a large police presence at the convenience store at 26701 Scott Park Road. Employees appeared to be evacuating the store.

PARK VIEW, Iowa — A shooting suspect was arrested at a Casey's in Park View, Iowa after police said he barricaded himself in a bathroom Thursday morning, September 24.

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Department, the incident started at an apartment on Manor Drive where a woman was shot in the torso.  The shooter then fled to Casey's on Scott Park Road, which was about a half-mile away. 

Police said the shooter barricaded himself in the gas station's bathroom.  

Authorities swarmed the gas station and were able to arrest the suspect without incident. 

There was a domestic relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect, said police.  The woman was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. 

As of 11:15 a.m. the gas station was closed, but a supervisor tells News 8 they planned to reopen shortly. 