Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly John Deere Road crash

A jury reached a guilty verdict on all four counts brought against Armand Cannon, now 27, back in May.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill.

Five months after a jury convicted him on all four counts brought against him, Armand Cannon has been sentenced to 14 years in the deadly 2019 John Deere Road crash that left Tammy Loos dead on her 51st birthday.

Cannon, 27, appeared before a judge on Monday, Oct. 3, to be sentenced. A jury convicted him of reckless homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving and aggravated driving while under the influence on May 13.

The judge ordered Cannon to serve 14 years in the Department of Corrections with one year of mandatory supervised release on the aggravated DUI offense. He also faces three years for aggravated reckless driving and two years for possessing a stolen vehicle.

All sentences will run at the same time, according to online records. Cannon will also pay a $225 fine plus assessments.

"I knew down in my heart that (Cannon) was guilty from the get-go," Burroughs told News 8 on May 13. "We have to believe in the judicial system, as hard as that is sometimes. We don't really have much of a choice."

Cannon was the final suspect to face trial for the deadly crash. The other suspects, Amy Taylor and Alex Garrels, were sentenced to more than 13 years and 10 years, respectively, for their involvement.