Jury finds man charged in deadly John Deere Road crash guilty on all counts

A jury declared Armand Cannon guilty Friday on all counts in connection to the 2019 crash that killed Tammy Loos.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — On the fifth day of a trial regarding a 2019 traffic collision on John Deere Road that left a Milan woman dead, the jury reached a guilty verdict on all four counts brought against Armand Cannon.

After four hours of deliberation Friday, May 13, the jury convicted 27-year-old Cannon of reckless homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated driving as well as aggravated driving under the influence.

One of three suspects involved in the crash on March 27, 2019, Cannon was the driver of the stolen vehicle that struck the passenger side of a car containing Tammy Loos and her fiancé, Matt Burroughs.

It was Loos' 51st birthday, and the three-months-engaged couple was on the way to grab ice cream from Whitey's in celebration.

Loos died after sustaining multiple injuries to her chest in the passenger seat, and Burroughs, who had been driving, suffered a broken hip, broken ribs and a broken pelvis.

Cannon was the final suspect to face trial for the incident. The other suspects, Amy Taylor and Alex Garrels, were sentenced to 13-and-a-half years and 10 years respectively for their involvement.