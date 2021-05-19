AP: Illinois prison term loomed for Henry Dinkins prior to Terrell murder

An AP report found that Henry Dinkins had begun the process of issuing a plea deal in a drugs case just days before he allegedly killed Breasia Terrell.

An Associated Press report found Henry Dinkins had reportedly agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing.

Henry Dinkins indicated during a hearing on July 7, 2020 that he would accept a deal to plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in Bureau County, Illinois and be sentenced to eight years.

A prosecutor says Dinkins said he needed more time to get his affairs in order and a hearing was scheduled for July 22 for him to enter his plea.