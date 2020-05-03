Anthony Mcgee; wanted for failure to register sex offender, theft

He is considered armed and dangerous.

MOLINE, Illinois — Each Wednesday on News 8 CrimeStoppers of the Quad Cities introduces the community to one of the area's most wanted criminals.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2020, the "Wheel of Misfortune" landed on 54-year-old Anthony Mcgee. He's 5' 9", 230 pounds, bald, brown eyes. He is wanted by Rock Island County and Scott County for Sex Offender Failure to Register. He's also wanted by the Davenport Police Department for theft and driving while intoxicated.

He is considered armed and dangerous.