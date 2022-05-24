Another shooting at Davenport apartment complex leaves man injured

Just three days after a similar incident, another 26-year-old man was shot at Castlewood Apartments in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Another man is in the hospital after a second recent shooting at a Davenport apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to the Davenport Police Department, at about 3:39 p.m. on May 24, police responded to Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive after reports of shots fired and a gunshot victim.

Officers arrived at the scene outside the complex to find a 26-year-old man who had suffered a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was then transported to the hospital. No other injuries or damage were reported.

Early investigation suggests that the incident was related to a domestic dispute.

The shooting comes just three days after another similar incident at Castlewood Apartments on Saturday, where a 26-year-old man was shot. Police did not say if they believe the shootings are related.