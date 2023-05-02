Suspect in Macomb house party shooting faces additional charges, police say

Demond Wilson Jr., 25, originally faced aggravated discharge of a firearm. Now, he's facing first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

MACOMB, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from March 27, 2023.

One of the suspects in the Macomb house party shooting from March now faces additional charges in connection to the deadly incident, according to the Macomb Police Department.

Demond Wilson Jr., 25, originally faced aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police didn't identify him during their initial investigation, but they did on Monday, May 1 when they announced additional charges of murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Wilson appeared in court for the charges on Monday. According to online court records, he is expected to be back in court on Wednesday, May 3 for a potential increase of his bail.

On March 27, two days after the shooting, police announced the arrest of Donnell Williams, 23, of Macomb. The former Western Illinois University student faces a charge of armed violence in connection to the shooting and will appear in court for a pretrial conference on May 17.

The shooting on March 25 shook Western Illinois University to its core. Six of the 10 people injured were WIU students. The university canceled all athletic events that weekend following the shooting.

Police identified the man killed at German Bathea, 26, of Chicago. He was not a student at the university.