Watch Live: Teen to be sentenced for mom's 2017 shooting death

Anna Schroeder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, for fatally shooting her 53-year-old mother when she was 15 years old.

MORRISON, Ill. — Anna Schroeder was set to appear in court for day two of her sentencing hearing. Day two is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5.

On July 6, 2017, at the age of 15, Anna shot her 53-year-old mom, Peggy Schroeder, in the head at their home in Morrison, Illinois. Police say Anna then set the house on fire.

In a plea agreement in 2020, Anna pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

During day one of her sentencing hearing, held on Wednesday, Nov. 3, the judge heard from a detective on the case as well as Peggy's sister. The detective described what was discovered in the investigation and reviewed a series of text messages between Anna and her girlfriend Rachel Helm, who was also charged in the case.

Anna, now 19, faces between four and 20 years in prison for the murder. A judge announced Wednesday that in addition to this, Anna may see one year of supervised release plus a $25,000 fine.

Helm, now age 19, is due again in court on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. She previously told police that she helped Anna clean up blood in the house and set two fires to try and cover up the crime. She was charged with arson and concealment of a homicidal death.