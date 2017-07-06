Morrison teen to be sentenced for second-degree murder in shooting death of mom

Anna Schroeder, now age 19, took a plea deal admitting to second degree murder.

MORRISON, Ill. — A 19-year-old is set to be sentenced for the 2017 murder of her mother.

In a 2020 plea agreement, Anna Schroeder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in the deadly shooting of Peggy Schroeder.

On July 6, 2017, at the age of 15, Anna shot her 53-year-old mom in the head at their home in Morrison, Illinois. Police say Anna then set the house on fire.

Anna was expected to be in court for a sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Rachel Helm, age 19, is due again in court on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. She previously told police that she helped Anna clean up blood in the house and set two fires to try and cover up the crime. She was charged with arson and concealment of a homicidal death.