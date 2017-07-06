Morrison teen to be sentenced for second-degree murder in shooting death of mom

MORRISON, Ill. — A 19-year-old is set to be sentenced for the 2017 murder of her mother.
In a 2020 plea agreement, Anna Schroeder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, in the deadly shooting of Peggy Schroeder.
On July 6, 2017, at the age of 15, Anna shot her 53-year-old mom in the head at their home in Morrison, Illinois. Police say Anna then set the house on fire.
Anna was expected to be in court for a sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3.
Rachel Helm, age 19, is due again in court on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. She previously told police that she helped Anna clean up blood in the house and set two fires to try and cover up the crime. She was charged with arson and concealment of a homicidal death.
Investigators said Anna texted a picture of her mother’s body to Helm, who was also 15 at the time. Helm then came to help clean up at the house in the 800 block of West Park Street.
According to previous reports, the two planned to run away, but first set the West Park Street house on fire.