The criminal complaint says Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, threatened to detonate an explosive device at an Ankeny McDonald's.

ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny man faces a Class D Felony for threatening to blow up a McDonald's establishment after he didn't receive dipping sauce with his chicken nuggets, the Ankeny Police Department confirmed Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Robert Golwitzer Jr., 42, called the McDonalds located at 2625 SW State Street in Ankeny Saturday evening about his order.

That's when police say he "knowingly, intentionally and unlawfully falsely" threatened to detonate an explosive device at the location.

The complaint says the victim reported a phone call threatening to "blow up" the establishment from a phone number associated with Golwitzer.

Police called the number and made contact with Golwitzer, who identified himself during the call.

Golwitzer admitted he threatened the establishment both during the phone call and in-person after his Miranda Rights were read to him.

Golwitzer has since bonded out of the Polk County Jail. A court hearing is scheduled for July 6 at 1:00 p.m.