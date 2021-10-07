Anamosa State Penitentiary correctional officer assaulted

An Anamosa staff member is expected to be okay after being assaulted by an inmate Friday.

ANAMOSA, Iowa — An inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted a correctional officer Friday, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC).

The officer was supervising a group of inmates when one inmate began punching the officer.

The DOC said the officer used pepper spray and defensive techniques until help arrived.

The officer was examined by prison medical staff and was sent to a hospital as a precaution, but has since returned to work. The inmate was not injured.