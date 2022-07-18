Man pleads guilty to aggravated arson minutes before jury trial in Knox County

Minutes before his trial was set to begin, a Knox County inmate pleaded guilty to starting a fire that damaged his jail cell

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — A Knox County Jail inmate pleaded guilty to aggravated arson just minutes before his jury trial on Monday.

According to Knox County State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin, Anthony Williams pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated arson just before his jury trial.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and required to serve at least 85% of that sentence.

Karlin says that Williams was behind held in Knox County Jail awaiting trial for other charges when he started a fire that would go on to damage the door of his jail cell.

He originally faced an arson charge, but it was upgraded to aggravated arson due to the fact that other people were present in the jail when he started the fire.