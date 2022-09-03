'Today we let her fly': Adrianne Reynolds' parents react to upheld murder sentence

Cory Gregory, who now goes by Harli Quinn, was convicted of the 2005 murder of 16-year-old Adrianne Renolds. Now, a judge has upheld Quinn's 45-year prison sentence.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — Editor's note: News 8 learned that Adrianne Reynold's killer has been living as a transgender woman for the last few months and has chosen the name Harli Quinn. News 8 will now be referring to her as such.

On Wednesday, a Rock Island County judge upheld the 45-year prison sentence for convicted murderer Harli Quinn, formerly known as Cory Gregory.

According to court documents, Quinn transitioned to a woman while in jail and goes by she/her pronouns. During the resentencing hearing, the judge and gathered lawyers referred to Quinn with he/him and she/her pronouns interchangeably.

In 2006, Quinn and codefendant Sarah Kolb pleaded guilty to murdering their 16-year-old classmate Adrianne Reynolds. The killing occurred in 2005, just a few months after Reynolds moved to the Quad Cities.

The three had gone to lunch together and ended up in a Taco Bell parking lot on Avenue of the Cities when Kolb and Reynolds began fighting. Quinn admitted she helped hold Reynolds down as she was strangled with a belt.

Then the teenagers took her body out to a farm in Aledo, Illinois, where they attempted to set Reynolds on fire with gasoline. When that didn't work, they recruited 16-year-old Nathan Gaudet from Moline to help dismember Reynolds with a handsaw. Afterward, the three disposed of her body parts at the Black Hawk State Historic Site.

Kolb was eventually sentenced to 48 years in prison for the murder, as well as a consecutive five years for trying to hide it. Quinn was sentenced to 40 years for murder and another five for concealment. Gaudet served nearly four years in juvenile detention before dying in an automobile accident in Indiana in 2012.

But the 2019 People vs. Buffer Illinois Supreme Court decision gave Quinn a chance at a reduced sentence. That case ruled a sentence greater than 40 years for a minor is a "de facto" life sentence, which the court ruled violated the Eighth Amendment's barring of cruel and unusual punishment.

In light of the court's ruling, Quinn filed an appeal for a reduced sentence and, as part of the appeal, was forced to undergo a psych evaluation.

Kolb also tried to get a new sentence but her request was denied. Earlier this month, she petitioned for clemency from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and is still awaiting the outcome.

On Wednesday, Quinn appeared at her resentencing, where her lawyer asked for the sentence to be reduced to 20 years.

Reynolds' stepmother, Joann Reynolds, took the stand to read a victim impact statement. She told the court she was disgusted, saying Adrianne had been given the death penalty.

"It's been 17 years since her life was taken. Every day of my life I think about her fighting and kicking for her life. I think about her gasping for air. I think about body parts down that manhole," Reynolds said.

She argued that Quinn is lucky she wasn't given life in prison or the death penalty herself.

"Today is the day we closed the book on Harli Quinn. Today we let Adrianne rest in peace," Reynolds said, her voice slightly choked up.

Reynolds brought a photograph of Adrianne to court with her. Then, turning to address Judge Peter Church directly, she said, "Adrianne's life is worth more than 20 years. The value of her life is worth more than 20 years."

Quinn kept her head down and stared at the ground for most of Reynolds' impact statement.

But then, in a surprise move, she stood and turned, to address the Reynolds family directly. Quinn said she's taken accountability for her actions and asked Adrianne's family for forgiveness.

"If I could give my life I would. I'm sorry, I know it doesn't make a difference. I know you will never forgive me and I would never ask for it because I do not deserve your forgiveness," Quinn said. "And that's all I can do is just try to earn enough to where I can look her in the eye in the next life."

Quinn also pleaded with the judge to consider her own status as a minor at the time of the murder. She was 17-years-old when she admittedly helped kill Adrianne.

"I was a child and all I'm asking the court to do is recognize the child that I was," said Quinn.

But it made no difference to Judge Church. After listening to both sides, he declared the sentence for Quinn would be upheld.

"I believe the court is duty bound to impose the same sentence that was imposed at the original sentencing hearing," Church said.

Outside the courtroom, Adrianne's father, Tony Reynolds, was in tears, saying the verdict was what he had expected.

"Cause he done what he done. He pled to it. Said he did it. So I don't know what he wants changed," said Reynolds.

Still, Joann said the day wasn't a victory for her family, saying nothing would bring Adrianne back.

"She's gone. And they can't lessen her sentence so he deserves every day," said Joann. "He can't bring Adrianne back. And Adrianne was a good girl. She really was and she was full of life. She loved to sing. Sometimes it was a little annoying because she sang all the time, you know? But that was her dream. Her favorite song was 'Amazing Grace.'"

Joann said she brought Adrianne's picture to court to remind those gathered of her face, dreams and life, saying she isn't simply a name on a docket.

"Today we let her fly," said Joann.

But after so many years the Reynolds family says this may close a chapter, but it will never heal the wound.