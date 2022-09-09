6 teens arrested for vandalizing Madison Elementary School, Muscatine police say

All six are charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Six teens are facing multiple charges for vandalizing Madison Elementary School in Muscatine on Aug. 5, according to the Muscatine Police Department.

Police didn't release the names of the teens arrested but did provide their ages and sexes:

Male, aged 17.

Male, aged 16.

Female, aged 16.

Female, aged 15.

Female, aged 16.

Female, aged 18.

All six are charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.

The overnight vandalism caused "substantial" damage inside the school. The district didn't put a dollar amount to the damage in its statement from Aug. 5, however, the press release from Muscatine police says the damage cost "thousands of dollars."

Muscatine police are still looking into the incident. Those who may know any information about it are encouraged to contact Det. Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 extension 611.

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel