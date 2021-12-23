6 Iowans arrested for Mount Pleasant burglaries, thefts, gun incidents

A group of people from Mount Pleasant, Wayland, and Morning Sun were arrested after a months-long investigation into car burglaries, robberies, and firearm thefts.

In a press release published in the afternoon on Thursday, December 23, the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests, following a months-long investigation into a series of crimes in the Mount Pleasant area earlier in the year resulting in several search warrants being obtained and executed.

The suspects were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts, robberies, and other incidents involving guns in the Mount Pleasant area of Henry County.

The following 6 people have been charged in connection with the incidents: