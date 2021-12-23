6 Iowans arrested for Mount Pleasant burglaries, thefts, gun incidents

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A group of six young people from three Iowa towns have been arrested after a long investigation into a series of burglaries, thefts, and gun incidents in Mount Pleasant.
In a press release published in the afternoon on Thursday, December 23, the Henry County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests, following a months-long investigation into a series of crimes in the Mount Pleasant area earlier in the year resulting in several search warrants being obtained and executed.
The suspects were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts, robberies, and other incidents involving guns in the Mount Pleasant area of Henry County.
The following 6 people have been charged in connection with the incidents:
- Levi Whaley, 19 of Mount Pleasant:
- Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon
- 1st Degree Robbery
- 2nd Degree Robbery
- 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief
- 3rd Degree Attempted Burglary
- Bryce Cohn, 17 of Mount Pleasant:
- 1st Degree Robbery
- 2nd Degree Robbery
- 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief
- 3rd Degree Attempted Burglary
- Maddison Millard, 19 of Mount Pleasant:
- 2nd Degree Robbery
- Trafficking Stolen Weapons
- Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
- Thomas Lambert, 18 of Mount Pleasant:
- 3rd Degree Burglary
- 2nd Degree Theft
- Two counts of Trafficking Stolen Weapons
- Ryan Maschmann, 19 of Wayland, IA:
- 1st Degree Robbery
- 2nd Degree Robbery
- 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief
- 3rd Degree Burglary
- Tabian Waddle, 20 of Morning Sun, IA
- 1st Degree Robbery
RELATED: Stay in the know with WQAD online