DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shots fired call that came in has led to the arrest of a man.

Police say they got a call from the Happy Hallow Bar off West 14th Street just after 1 a.m. Thursday, July 9th. When officers arrived, they found shell casings near the bar and a handgun. No one was hurt.