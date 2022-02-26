42-year-old man dead after Galesburg shooting Friday evening

A man was found with a gunshot wound after a shots fired call in Galesburg, and he later died in the hospital.

GALESBURG, Ill. — A man is dead in the hospital after he was discovered with a gunshot wound after a shots fired report in Galesburg.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, February 25, officers responded to the 600 block of West Brooks Street after gunshots were reported.

When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Tommie Martin with a gunshot wound in his torso.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation. No information about a suspect is available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 of Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at (309) 344-0044