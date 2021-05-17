4 injured, 2 arrested after Muscatine stabbing

Two people were stabbed and two other were injured in Muscatine early Saturday.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Four people were left injured after a stabbing incident in Muscatine early in the morning of Saturday, May 15.

According to the Muscatine Police Department, at about 3 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of the 1000 block of 1st Avenue after being alerted to a fight taking place.

At the scene, police found a 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man that had been seriously injured, who was sent to the hospital. Additionally, there were also two other men, aged 23 and 19, who had been stabbed during the altercation who required treatment.

Police made two arrests after the incident: the 23-year-old Mike Perez Jr. and 19-year-old Jaime Gomez. Both were charged with Criminal Gang Participation, and Perez Jr. was also charged with two counts of Willful Injury.