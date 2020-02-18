4 cars valued at $150k stolen from Iowa dealership

The cars were reportedly missing when employees got to work Monday morning.

FORT MADISON, Iowa — Four cars valued at more than $150,000 were stolen from a Fort Madison, Iowa dealership Sunday night.

The cars were reportedly missing when employees got to work Monday, Feb. 17 morning.

The dealership, Jim Baier Inc., posted photos of the cars on their Facebook page Monday asking the community to report relevant information about the missing vehicles to the Fort Madison Police Department.

A 2020 black Dodge Charger Hellcat (Limited Daytona Edition #321 of 501), a 2020 Twister Orange Mustang GT, a 2019 black Challenger RT Scat Pack, and a white with red stripes 2015 Challenger RT Scat Pack were all stolen, according to the post.

If you think you may have seen these cars, the dealership asks the community to call police at (319) 372-2525.