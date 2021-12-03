x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

4 adults, 1 juvenile arrested after Davenport police chase

Five people were taken into custody after authorities identified a wanted man in the parking lot of Mother Hubbard's Cupboard.
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport police chase ended with the arrests of five people on Friday afternoon.

According to Davenport Police Department, detectives identified 20-year-old Milton Howard who had an active warrant for escaping the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Police say Howard entered a vehicle at 3:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Mother Hubbard's Cupboard at 321 N. Division Street. When a Davenport police car pulled into the same lot, Howard's vehicle began to flee.

Additional police vehicles tried to block the suspect and managed to stop Howard's car in a traveled portion of 4th Street.

Four adult males and a 17-year-old male were removed from the suspect vehicle, with each occupant taken into custody.

The individuals listed below have been arrested and charged with the following:

  • Milton Howard, 20-years-old: Escape from Iowa Dept. of Corrections, criminal gang participation, felon in possession of firearm
  • Rashawn Sigle, 19-years-old: Outstanding warrant for failure to appear-battery, possession of a controlled substance, criminal gang participation, carrying weapons
  • Elijah Wires, 18-years-old: Felon in possession of firearm, criminal gang participation, no driver's license
  • Jacobey Bolton-Reese, 18-years-old: Criminal gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm
  • 17-year-old male: Felon in possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation, and possession of a controlled substance

Davenport police say the incident remains under investigation, with no additional information available at this time.

Related Articles

In Other News

'Cannabis odor' not a reason to search a car in Whiteside County, attorney plans to follow case to appellate level if needed