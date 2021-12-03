4 adults, 1 juvenile arrested after Davenport police chase

Five people were taken into custody after authorities identified a wanted man in the parking lot of Mother Hubbard's Cupboard.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport police chase ended with the arrests of five people on Friday afternoon.

According to Davenport Police Department, detectives identified 20-year-old Milton Howard who had an active warrant for escaping the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Police say Howard entered a vehicle at 3:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Mother Hubbard's Cupboard at 321 N. Division Street. When a Davenport police car pulled into the same lot, Howard's vehicle began to flee.

Additional police vehicles tried to block the suspect and managed to stop Howard's car in a traveled portion of 4th Street.

Four adult males and a 17-year-old male were removed from the suspect vehicle, with each occupant taken into custody.

The individuals listed below have been arrested and charged with the following:

Milton Howard, 20-years-old: Escape from Iowa Dept. of Corrections, criminal gang participation, felon in possession of firearm

Escape from Iowa Dept. of Corrections, criminal gang participation, felon in possession of firearm Rashawn Sigle, 19-years-old: Outstanding warrant for failure to appear-battery, possession of a controlled substance, criminal gang participation, carrying weapons

Outstanding warrant for failure to appear-battery, possession of a controlled substance, criminal gang participation, carrying weapons Elijah Wires, 18-years-old: Felon in possession of firearm, criminal gang participation, no driver's license

Felon in possession of firearm, criminal gang participation, no driver's license Jacobey Bolton-Reese, 18-years-old: Criminal gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm

Criminal gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm 17-year-old male: Felon in possession of a firearm, criminal gang participation, and possession of a controlled substance