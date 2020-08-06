23-year-old Rock Island man dead after Sunday night shooting

Police responded to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday due to reports of gunfire.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 23-year-old Rock Island man is dead after a shooting Sunday night.

The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 1000 block of 7th Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday due to reports of gunfire, the department said in a statement.

Officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds who died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity.

Rock Island police ask those with more information about the shooting to contact the department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.