2-year-old child rushed to the emergency room after alleged beating by Moline man

Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, the child was transported to OSF Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

MOLINE, Ill. — Police say a Moline man is in jail and a 2-year-old child in the ER after an alleged beating.

On Wednesday, November 18 around 6:07 p.m. Moline Police responded to a child abuse report at Unity Point Hospital 500 John Deere Road.

The Department of Children and Family Services called for police after an alleged aggravated battery of a child.

Police say a two-year-old child was brought into the ER with internal injuries, torso injuries, and facial injuries. Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, the child was transported to OSF Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.

Officers arrested the mother’s boyfriend, 19-year-old Daniel Lopez of Moline. Charging him with battering the child. Lopez is not the biological father of the child, but the child does live with his mother and Lopez.

Lopez was charged with aggravated battery of a child great bodily harm, a class X felony, aggravated battery of a child, a class 3 felony, and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Lopez is currently being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $100,000 bond.