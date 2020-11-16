2 men injured after home invasion, shooting in Davenport

Two male suspects broke into a house in the 500 block of West 17th Street just after 11:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and demanded money from the residents.

Two male suspects broke into a house in the 500 block of West 17th Street just after 11:30 p.m. Nov. 15 and demanded money from the residents, according to a Davenport Police Department statement.

One of the suspects fired one gunshot. The residents were able to disarm him and both suspects fled the scene.

Two of the residents, both men, were taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.