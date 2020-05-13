2 men accused of trying to deliver marijuana arrested after police chase in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — Two men accused of trying to deliver over two and a half pounds of marijuana were arrested after a short police chase in Moline Tuesday.
Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group Detectives were observing Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, from Rock Island and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, from East Moline on Tuesday, May 12, in a Chevrolet Malibu in an alley in the 1200 block of 15th Street in Moline, a statement from police said.
When detectives tried to make contact with the two men, Elijah-Hughes tried to drive away and hit a police car in the process, the statement said.
Detectives were able to stop the car and found a handgun next to Elijah-Hughes in the car.
After detectives stopped the car, Cole tried to run from the scene, police said. After a chase, the detectives caught Cole. During the chase, Cole got rid of a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
Police searched the car and found two and a half pounds of marijuana and more than $7,000.
Cole and Elijah-Hughes have been charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask those with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-950.