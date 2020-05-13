2 men accused of trying to deliver marijuana arrested after police chase in Moline

When detectives tried to make contact with the two men, they tried to drive away and hit a police car in the process, police said.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two men accused of trying to deliver over two and a half pounds of marijuana were arrested after a short police chase in Moline Tuesday.

Moline Police Department’s Special Investigations Group Detectives were observing Alonzo Robert Cole, 22, from Rock Island and Thomas Erving Elijah-Hughes, 20, from East Moline on Tuesday, May 12, in a Chevrolet Malibu in an alley in the 1200 block of 15th Street in Moline, a statement from police said.

When detectives tried to make contact with the two men, Elijah-Hughes tried to drive away and hit a police car in the process, the statement said.

Detectives were able to stop the car and found a handgun next to Elijah-Hughes in the car.

After detectives stopped the car, Cole tried to run from the scene, police said. After a chase, the detectives caught Cole. During the chase, Cole got rid of a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.

Police searched the car and found two and a half pounds of marijuana and more than $7,000.

Cole and Elijah-Hughes have been charged with armed violence and possession with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams.