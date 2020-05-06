Two Iowa women arrested for stealing horseback riding equipment from non-profit therapeutic center

Two Iowa women were arrested in connection to a burglary in Whiteside Country where $10k worth of horseback riding equipment was stolen from a non-profit.

MORRISON, Ill. — Two Iowa women were arrested in connection to a burglary in Whiteside Country where $10,000 worth of horseback riding equipment was stolen from a non-profit therapeutic horseback riding center.

The Morrison Police Department received reports of a burglary at a barn at the Whiteside County Central Agricultural Society on Monday where $10,000 worth of horseback riding equipment was stolen.

Krista Godat, 45, from Clinton, Iowa was arrested Thursday and is being charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary and theft.

Jolene Decker, 55, from Camanche, Iowa, was arrested Friday and is being charged with burglary and theft.