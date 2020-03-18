2 hit with gunfire inside home after shooting in Dixon

A woman and a man are suffering non-life threatening injuries after a shooting early Wednesday morning.

DIXON, Ill. — Two people are suffering from non-life threatening gunshot injuries after they were struck with gunfire while inside a home in Dixon.

A 28-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were taken to a nearby hospital Wednesday after they were struck with gunfire while inside the woman's home in the 1300 block of West Fourth Street, according to a statement from the Dixon Police Department.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area just after 3:30 a.m. Police say the woman's home was also struck with several rounds of gunfire.

In the statement, police say the shooting was drug related.

Police ask those with information about this incident or possible suspect(s) to contact the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411. Callers that offer information that leads to an arrest may be eligibile for $1,000.