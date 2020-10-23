2 arrested on gun and drug charges after alleged shooting in Kirkwood

After a search, police say they found a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, and drug equipment.

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Two Monmouth residents have been arrested after police say they were found with drugs and an illegal gun.

On October 22nd around 8:13 p.m. Warren County Deputies responded to a report of shots fired near the 300 block of Plum Street in Kirkwood, IL.

A witness told police a red vehicle sped off after the shooting.

Monmouth Police stopped a vehicle matching the description on West Broadway in Monmouth.

After a search, police say they found a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, and drug equipment.

The driver of the vehicle, Kayla Engle, 32 of Monmouth, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, Brendan Jared-Johnson, 24 of Monmouth, was charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a firearm with no FOID card, defacing a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jared-Johnson was also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.