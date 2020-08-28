Three arrested, one still wanted for the murder of 45-year-old Moline man

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say they know the four people responsible for the murder of Sylvester Eddings 45, at an apartment complex in Davenport.
Police say they have arrested Demarcus Liddell 33, and Cordell McDowell 32 on first-degree murder and robbery charges.
According to the Scott County inmate listing, Taneshia Coleman 36, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 9:42 p.m. Thursday, August 27th.
Police say one other person is still on the loose.
Derrick Hargrett 33, is wanted for first-degree murder and robbery.
According to police, these four were responsible for a shooting that ended Eddings's life on Saturday, August 22. Eddings was rushed to the hospital but died of his wounds.