Three arrested, one still wanted for the murder of 45-year-old Moline man

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was murdered.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Police say they know the four people responsible for the murder of Sylvester Eddings 45, at an apartment complex in Davenport.

Police say they have arrested Demarcus Liddell 33, and Cordell McDowell 32 on first-degree murder and robbery charges.

Police say one other person is still on the loose.

Derrick Hargrett 33, is wanted for first-degree murder and robbery.