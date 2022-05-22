19-year-old man dead after Rock Island shooting Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 19-year-old is dead after a shooting in Rock Island Sunday afternoon.
According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 2:55 p.m. on May 22, officers were alerted to a gunshot victim in 1000 block of 15th Street.
When police arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital.
The man later died as a result of the injuries.
An investigation is underway, and no further information is available. A suspect has not been named or described.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.