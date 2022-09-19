x
Crime

19-year-old man hospitalized after shooting near Davenport bar early Sunday

Officers arrived at the scene to find damage to a sign, a nearby building and a vehicle before learning the victim was brought to the hospital.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting near a Davenport bar early Sunday morning, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police say at about 1:22 a.m. on Sept. 18, officers responded to the parking lot of AKA Bar in the 3800 block of Harrison Street after gunshots were reported.

At the scene, officers found damage done to a sign, a nearby business and an uninvolved car.

Later, police were informed by a nearby hospital that a gunshot victim had been brought to the facility by private car. The victim, a 19-year-old man, had sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators determined that a disturbance inside the bar that night flowed out into the parking lot when the shots were fired.

The incident remains under investigation. A description of the suspect or their identity were not revealed.

