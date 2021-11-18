18-year-old student fatally stabbed outside Illinois high school

Pierre Scott was stabbed in the chest Wednesday outside of Lanphier High School in Springfield. A 16-year-old was also treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A coroner has identified a student who was fatally stabbed outside a Springfield high school during an altercation involving three students.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott, Jr. of Springfield was stabbed in the chest Wednesday afternoon outside of Lanphier High School and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Wednesday's incident involved three students, including a 16-year-old boy who was also stabbed and was being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The State Journal-Register reports that Springfield police said the agency is investigating the stabbing and "additional details will be released as they become available."