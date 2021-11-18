18-year-old student fatally stabbed outside Illinois high school

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A coroner has identified a student who was fatally stabbed outside a Springfield high school during an altercation involving three students.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said 18-year-old Pierre V. Scott, Jr. of Springfield was stabbed in the chest Wednesday afternoon outside of Lanphier High School and pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Wednesday's incident involved three students, including a 16-year-old boy who was also stabbed and was being treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
The State Journal-Register reports that Springfield police said the agency is investigating the stabbing and "additional details will be released as they become available."
"We will provide support at the school (Thursday) for students and staff," District 186 spokeswomen Bree Hankins said in a written statement. "School social workers and psychologists will be on-site. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, students should expect heightened security measures for the remainder of the week. Supporting our students and staff is our top priority at this time."