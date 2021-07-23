18-year-old man killed in Silvis shooting

SILVIS, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot near an apartment complex in Silvis, IL Friday afternoon.
According to the Silvis Police Department, sometime after 1 p.m. on July 23, local officers, as well as personnel from East Moline, responded to the area of Loma Linda Apartments in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue after a shots fired call.
At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man lying on the ground in front of one of the buildings who had been injured by a gunshot.
Officers and EMS provided first aid before rushing him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at about 1:40 p.m.
An investigation is underway, and people will release the name of the victim once family is notified.
Information on the suspect is currently unknown.
Those with information on the incident area asked to contact the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841, Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the P3 Tips Mobile App.