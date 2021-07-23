18-year-old man killed in Silvis shooting

A young man was pronounced dead at the hospital after police discovered him injured by a gunshot in front of a Silvis apartment complex.

SILVIS, Ill. — An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead after being shot near an apartment complex in Silvis, IL Friday afternoon.

According to the Silvis Police Department, sometime after 1 p.m. on July 23, local officers, as well as personnel from East Moline, responded to the area of Loma Linda Apartments in the 1800 block of 10th Avenue after a shots fired call.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old man lying on the ground in front of one of the buildings who had been injured by a gunshot.

Officers and EMS provided first aid before rushing him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at about 1:40 p.m.

An investigation is underway, and people will release the name of the victim once family is notified.

Information on the suspect is currently unknown.