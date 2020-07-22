Cops: 15 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Police say that mourners were fired upon by someone from a passing car, which later crashed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say 15 people have been injured in connection with a shooting outside a funeral home on Chicago’s South Side.

First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter says mourners were fired upon from a passing vehicle. Carter says several targets of the shooting returned fire. The vehicle later crashed and the occupants fled.

One person of interest was being questioned. The shooting comes as the Department of Homeland Security is planning to deploy dozens of federal agents to Chicago to deal with an uptick in violent crime in the city.