Man injured in Tuesday evening Davenport shooting, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Another shooting in Davenport has left a man injured, according to a Tuesday night press release from the Davenport Police Department.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of East Central Park Ave. Officers responded to the area just before 5:30 Tuesday evening to reports of shots fired and a victim.

Officers "located a scene inside of a residence" before they responded to Genesis Hospitals in reference to a 29-year-old man who had been transported by private vehicle to the facility with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

As of Wednesday, the incident remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department and no other information has been released.

Police ask those with any information about the incident to contact the Davenport Police Department by calling 563-326-6125, submitting an anonymous tip to QC Crime Stoppers or downloading the P3 Tips app.