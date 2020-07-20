1 injured from broken glass in Davenport shooting

Police say subjects in a black sedan shot at a second vehicle near the intersection of Pleasant and Iowa Street just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person was injured from broken glass due to gunfire in Davenport Monday afternoon.

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 1900 block of Iowa Street just after 1:30 p.m. July 20, 2020, they said in a statement.

Police say subjects in a black sedan shot at a second vehicle near the intersection of Pleasant and Iowa Street.

One person in the second vehicle was treated for minor cuts from glass that broke in the gunfire, police said. No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.