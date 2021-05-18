Crews search Rock River for missing man after lawn mowing accident in Prophetstown

Police responded to a report that there had been an accident involving a man who was mowing near the river bank in Prophetstown.

PROPHETSTOWN, Ill. — Several emergency crews were searching the Rock River after police responded to a report that there had been an accident involving a man who was mowing near the river bank in Prophetstown.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office, the Quad Cities Search and Dive Team, along with other agencies, were conducting a water search near the Prophetstown State Park.

The lawn mower has been recovered from the river. Crews continue to search for the missing man.