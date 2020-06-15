Creators of "The Resolution" break down their proposal to stop racial injustice in the Quad Cities

Part 2:

* Reform policies that effectively provide police officers’ immunity from prosecution for crimes.

* Require decertification for officers who have a history of serious misconduct.

* Require each newly hired officer to spend 100+ hours doing community work within the city (the entire city, each ward) they will be patrolling, prior to being hired.

*Review and reform the use of precedence in determining appropriate disciplinary actions for police officers.

* Prioritize first responder recruitment in disenfranchised areas. Require a review of effectiveness. (25%-50% Black/brown people Percentage make up with the police force goal). I say 25% as a starting point for those places that don’t have black/brown people living there.

* Set up a truly independent agency/panel with enforceable powers to conduct audits on police behavior, all complaints filed against officers, and the disciplinary action taken at every police precinct quarterly. It will consist of citizens, law enforcement, and other members of the criminal justice system.

*Body cameras for every officer. Penalties (including termination) for any manipulation or turning off body cameras.

* Establish a police-community relations committee for every city to meet regularly to support a mission of just and equitable treatment. The committee will preferably consist of law enforcement agents, citizens, and ex-felons within the community.

* A national registry for police who commit unjustifiable force that leaves someone dead or injured or/arrested. Stopping the pipeline of police officers who have been found to use unjustified force on citizens and move on to another position somewhere else.

* Increased cultural competence and de-escalation training.