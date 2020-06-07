COVID-19 testing available at QCCA Expo Center until July 12

Coronavirus testing has been extended at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island.

Officials say anyone who would like to get tested is eligible for a test. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Testing especially is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

These symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, the new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Patients will receive results, positive or negative, by a phone call. Results take 3-4 days to be reported because of increased testing.

The testing is free and you don't need an appointment or doctor referral but there could be a long wait time.