COVID-19 is changing how Galesburg Police responds to calls

The COVID-19 outbreak is changing how the Galesburg Police Department responds to calls and makes traffic stops.

GALESBURG, Illinois — The COVID-19 outbreak is changing how the Galesburg Police Department responds to calls and makes traffic stops.

Officers with the department are not pulling over drivers for minor violations for now. Expired registrations, expired driver's license, and tail lights out all count as minor violations. Officers will still pull drivers over for speeding or driving recklessly.

"If it does not pose a danger to the public, more regulatory stops, we are letting them go for the moment," Galesburg Police Chief Russ Idle said.

"A little bit of leniency in a time like this is probably not a bad thing," Galesburg Lt. Jason Shaw said.

Officers are trying to limit face to face contact by handling some cases over the phone.

"I have a policy where we don’t handle things over the phone," Idle said. "I think it is really important, in Galesburg, if someone calls police, they get to see a police officer. During this time, if we can handle a call over the phone, so we can avoid person to person contact, we are going to do that. I hate having to do it this way, but it is necessary."

Officer will respond in person, if the case involves violence or property damage.

"We are still here to provide essential services, we might provide them a little differently than we have in the past, by making a phone call instead of showing up, but we are still here." Shaw said. "We are going to respond to calls and take actions that are appropriate. If there’s an action that requires us to touch people, we are going to do that."

"Any sort of crime that involves either possible injury to a person or damage to property," Idle said.

Each officer with the department has gloves, masks, and goggles to wear if needed.