Courts in Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Whiteside counties will remain open with precautions

The 14th Judicial Circuit announced they will remain open with precautions in the wake of coronavirus.

As there has not yet been a reported case in Rock Island, Whiteside, Henry or Mercer Counties the courts will remain open until further notice.

However, the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit has outlined several precautions.

1. Health and safety habits and measures recommended by the CDC.

2. Significantly reducing the number of persons gathering at the courthouse by rescheduling many court hearings to a date after May 4, 2020, including all civil jury trials, arbitrations, non-emergency civil hearings/trials, and certain traffic and criminal cases. Attorneys and parties to litigation should check the status of their court dates through the link on their county website or directly at http://judici.com.

3. Requesting those called for jury duty to immediately contact their county jury coordinator if they are suffering from an illness - particularly fever, sore throat, coughing, sneezing, respiratory illness, or other flu-like symptoms. Or, if they have been in any of the countries or regions identified as Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention within the last 30 days. Those persons will have their jury service deferred. Similarly, litigants, attorneys, court staff, or court users who are ill, symptomatic or traveled to Level 3 countries or regions should not come onto the court premises.