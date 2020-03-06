Courtney and Goodwin win bids for Iowa State Senate

The race to represent the 44th District in the Iowa Senate was left wide open when Senator Thomas Greene announced he would not run again.

On Tuesday, June 2, voters in Des Moines, Louisa, and Muscatine Counties picked Democrat Tom Courtney and Republican Tim Goodwin as their candidates for the November general election.

Tom Courtney came out on top with 72% of the votes.

Tim Goodwin took 72% of the vote over Matthew Rinker.

Greene, a Republican from Burlington, has served the 44th District since 2017.