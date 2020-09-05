Country Style ice cream sales nearly triple during pandemic; customers say it's a sweet escape

With little to do these days, people are finding entertainment by going out for ice cream.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream says they've seen sales nearly triple during the course of the pandemic. The business uptick has staff working overtime.

These days we could all use a sweet escape no matter what time of day it is.

"Just gets you through the boredom," says Linda Haas, a Country Style customer.

The treat is people's excuse for entertainment.

"It's 10:45AM and people just start lining up and you're like, "Oh my gosh, I'm not ready yet"," comments Cristina Sanchez Lopez, Country Style Ice Cream franchisee.

She says even though business has been great, her staff is half what it should be since seasonal hires are still not trained and ready.

"We aren't prepared for the amount of people coming with our staff numbers," says Sanchez-Lopez. The local ice cream chain hires around six staff members for the summer season, right now they're working with 13.

"Our inventory is so off wack right now," Sanchez-Lopez explains. "It's like you can't get enough of certain things - peanut butter cups, Oreos."

But Sanchez-Lopez says they're making it work. Staff start each day one hour earlier and stay an hour later at nigh to give customers their monthly, weekly, or daily fix.