Coronavirus confirmed in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. — A case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Clinton County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a person between 41-60 is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Clinton County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Manager, Michele Cullen.