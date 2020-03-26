Coronavirus confirmed in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ill. — A case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Clinton County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, a person between 41-60 is self-isolating at home.
“While this is Clinton County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Manager, Michele Cullen.
The health manager says if you think you may need healthcare, call first. Your provider can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or if you can recover at home.'