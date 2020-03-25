Construction on I-74 Bridge suspended after worker tests positive

Lunda Construction has suspended work on the I-74 Bridge due to a worker testing positive for COVID-19

According to Project Manager Danielle Alvarez:

"We have been notified that one construction worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Lunda has suspended bridge operations for the remainder of the week as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19," said I-74 Project Manager Danielle Alvarez in a statement.

Alvarez works with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Bridgework is expected to resume during the week of March 30.

Alvarez says the state DOTs and contractors are monitoring the situation day by day and continue to make adjustments as needed to continue work while protecting the safety of our workers.