Construction on I-74 Bridge resume after worker tests positive

Lunda Construction has suspended work on the I-74 Bridge due to a worker testing positive for COVID-19

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update March 30: Construction is back on.

According to Project Manager Danielle Alvarez:

"We have been notified that one construction worker has tested positive for COVID-19. Lunda has suspended bridge operations for the remainder of the week as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19," said I-74 Project Manager Danielle Alvarez in a statement.

Alvarez works with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Bridgework is expected to resume during the week of March 30.